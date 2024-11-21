Southeast Wisconsin weather: Messy, snowy morning

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 6AM TO NOON TODAY FOR ACCUMULATING SNOW AND SLIPPERY ROADS.

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT TODAY FROM 9AM TO 6PM FOR WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 45 MPH.

We picked up a dusting of snow last night, but the main event is about to move in this morning. Snow is dropping in from the north and will be heavy at times. Expect the morning commute to be slippery and messy. Snow will change over to rain by midday leading to much better conditions on the roadways as highs warm near 40. Before the melting begins, we expect the snow to come down hard enough to accumulate 1-2 inches near the lake and 2-4 inches once you get further inland and north of Milwaukee, especially towards the elevated areas of the Kettle Moraine.

The other factor today will be the winds dropping wind chills in the teens and 20s this morning. Winds will gust near 45 mph at times only adding to the difficult conditions this morning.

Any rain showers will end this evening with temperatures staying above freezing tonight, so no risk of refreezing. Expect cloudy skies and 40s for Friday. There may be a few peeks of sunshine this weekend, but not much with highs in the 40s. Not a bad weekend for the start of gun deer season.

THURSDAY: AM Snow, PM Rain, Morning 1-2" MKE/ 2-4" NW, Very WindyHigh: 41

Wind: NW 15-25 G 45 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Showers End, Cloudy, Above Freezing, Breezy

Low: 37

Wind: NW 10-20 G 30 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy and Breezy

High: 47

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 45

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 48

MONDAY: Rain Chance, Mix Late

High: 44

