Storm Team 4 is watching the radar for patchy freezing rain this morning. As temperatures hover near 32 degrees, we may see a glaze of ice on untreated surfaces. Major icing isn't expected, but some slippery spots are possible through the early morning commute. This will wrap up before 9a. The rest of the day looks to be mild with temperatures in the low 40s and partly cloudy skies.

WATCH: How long will the freezing rain last this morning?

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Melting snow into the weekend

The rest of the week looks quiet as we also slowly melt away our snow. Keep in mind we may see some advection fog as the snow pack is melting. Some 50s are possible on Friday, especially away from Lake Michigan, and everyone has a chance for 60 on Saturday!

The 50s and 60s don't last too long. We are close to average on Sunday with a chance for precipitation. More clouds and average temps early next week.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST LAUREN LARSEN

TODAY: Early Frz. Rain to end. Partly Cloudy

High: 43

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 35

Wind: SE 5

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 47 Lake 53 Inland

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Mild

High: 62

SUNDAY: Chance Mix

High: 41

MONDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 37

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 47

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