Southeast Wisconsin weather: March comes in like a lamb

Milwaukee has closed the book on the warmest winter on record. Highs for the weekend will climb into the upper 50s to 60s.
and last updated 2024-03-01 06:49:54-05

Overnight lows have tumbled into the 30s across southeast Wisconsin. Milwaukee has closed the book on the warmest winter on record. Meteorological spring kicks off on a warm note, with highs topping out in the upper 40s, near 50° today. Southerly winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The Wisconsin DNR has highlighted a High Fire Danger for most of southern Wisconsin. Outdoor burning is discouraged this weekend. 

Highs climb into the mid and upper 50s for Saturday before reaching the 60s on Sunday. A few places could even crack 70-degrees! 

Low-pressure moves off the Rockies late Sunday and into Monday. More warmth & moisture surge into Wisconsin to start the work week. There is a slight chance for a few showers and perhaps a few storms. Then, a cold front sweeps through late Monday into Tuesday. Scattered rain chances continue during this period as temperatures cool. Highs fall from the 50s into the 40s next week.

FRIDAY:     Mostly Sunny; Increasing Clouds in the Afternoon, Breezy            High: 50
            Wind: S 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT:    Mostly Cloudy
            Low: 35
            Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:  Sunny, Mild & Breezy
            High: 54

SUNDAY:     Mostly Sunny, Windy, and Warm
            High: 64 Lake 71 Inland

MONDAY:    Partly Cloudy; Chance Shower/Storm; Breezy
            High: 60
 
TUESDAY:   Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy
            High: 52

