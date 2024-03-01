Southeast Wisconsin weather: March comes in like a lamb

Overnight lows have tumbled into the 30s across southeast Wisconsin. Milwaukee has closed the book on the warmest winter on record. Meteorological spring kicks off on a warm note, with highs topping out in the upper 40s, near 50° today. Southerly winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The Wisconsin DNR has highlighted a High Fire Danger for most of southern Wisconsin. Outdoor burning is discouraged this weekend.

Highs climb into the mid and upper 50s for Saturday before reaching the 60s on Sunday. A few places could even crack 70-degrees!

Low-pressure moves off the Rockies late Sunday and into Monday. More warmth & moisture surge into Wisconsin to start the work week. There is a slight chance for a few showers and perhaps a few storms. Then, a cold front sweeps through late Monday into Tuesday. Scattered rain chances continue during this period as temperatures cool. Highs fall from the 50s into the 40s next week.



FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny; Increasing Clouds in the Afternoon, Breezy High: 50

Wind: S 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 35

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny, Mild & Breezy

High: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Windy, and Warm

High: 64 Lake 71 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance Shower/Storm; Breezy

High: 60



TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 52



