Southeast Wisconsin weather: Mainly dry Sunday; Watching for more rain on Monday

The stationary front that caused concern for flooding ended up staying South of Wisconsin. Overnight showers/storms caused flooding in SE Minnesota, NE Iowa and far SW Wisconsin. Flooding was also observed SW of Chicago. With that threat for flooding gone, we now focus on two more rounds of rain Monday into early Tuesday.

Ongoing showers/storms in west-central Wisconsin will continue to diminish late this morning. A spotty sprinkle or two may reach parts of the TMJ4 viewing area during the late morning or early afternoon. Highs remain in the 70s thanks to cloud cover, but the dew points will stay elevated.

Hit & miss showers/storms are possible early Monday as the next round of rain moves in. Heavy pockets of rain are possible. This round exits by late morning. Another round of showers/storms is possible late in the evening and into early Tuesday. Overall, 0.5"-1" of rain is expected with locally higher amounts possible.

After the last rain showers leave early Tuesday, the rain is gone!

Several days of comfortable and cooler weather set in. Highs will range from the mid-70s to the lower 80s going into next weekend.



SUNDAY: Spotty AM Sprinkle; Then Becoming Sunny; Not as Warm

High: 76

Wind: NE 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Chance of Overnight showers/storms

Low: 67

Wind: NE 10 mph

MONDAY: AM Scattered Showers/Storms; Warm & Humid; Chance PM Storms

High: 81

TUES: AM Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Sunny

High: 882

WEDS: Partly Cloudy & Comfortable

High: 75

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

