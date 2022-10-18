Southeast Wisconsin weather: Lows in the 40s, chance for rain/snow Tuesday

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Sheboygan County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts will be near 45 mph. Gusty winds may blow down tree limbs, which may lead to power outages.

We'll have a chance for a few more rain/snow showers Tuesday, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures remain cold with highs in the low to mid 40s, with windchills in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be out of the northwest 20-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds remain strong Tuesday night and northwest 15-20 G35 mph, making it feel like the low 20s Wednesday morning, when air temperatures will actually be in the low to mid 30s.

Winds start to weaken Wednesday, skies become sunnier, and temperatures start to climb. Highs will be in the mid 40s Wednesday, mid 50s Thursday, and mid 60s Friday! Our next chance for rain will be late Sunday into Monday.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight Chance Rain/Snow Mix. Windy

High: 47

Wind: NW 20-25 G40 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Breezy

Low: 34 lakefront... 30 inland

Wind: NW 15-20 G35 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy

High: 47

Wind: W 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly sunny

High: 54

Wind: W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 65

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 67