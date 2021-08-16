Southeast Wisconsin weather: Lots of sunshine and low humidity Monday

The weather was fantastic over the weekend and beautiful summer conditions continue today.

We'll have lots of sunshine again today, along with low humidity, and temperatures topping out near 80 this afternoon.

Comfortable sleeping conditions return tonight with lows ranging from the lower 60s near the lake to the middle 50s inland.

Humidity starts increasing again tomorrow, and each day will get a little bit warmer this week.

The increase of heat and humidity may spark an isolated shower or thunderstorm by Wednesday and into Thursday and Friday.

A better chance for rain arrives Saturday. Enjoy the beautiful weather while we have it.

TODAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 80

Wind: NW to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Comfortable

Low: 62

Wind: Variable 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. PM Shower

High: 84

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Slight Ch. Showers or T-Storm

High: 87

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm. Slight Ch. Showers or T-Storm

High: 88