Southeast Wisconsin weather: Lots of fog and drizzle Thursday morning

Dense Fog Advisory until 9am for visibility under a quarter mile at times.

Winter Weather Advisory for Dodge and Fond Du Lac counties until 9am for freezing drizzle.

Lots of fog and drizzle has developed this morning leading to dense fog advisories for most of southeast Wisconsin. While most areas are seeing temperatures above freezing there is the threat of some freezing drizzle this morning to our northwest. That does include Dodge and Fond Du Lac counties where there is a winter weather advisory for some freezing drizzle and slippery roads.

Temperatures will warm into the 40s today with a very gloomy day as low clouds and fog stick around. Areas of drizzle will be on and off throughout the day.

Rain showers will become likely heading into Friday with the highest chances in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s. Saturday is looking very warm for this time of year as highs hit close to 50 degrees. Still a small chance for a shower will continue for the weekend but most of the rain is expected to stay south.

Temperatures will start to drop next week with a system in the region around the new year.

THURSDAY: Fog, Drizzle (Some Freezing NW), CloudyHigh: 43

Wind: SSE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Drizzle, Fog

Low: 40

Wind: SSE 5-10

FRIDAY: PM Light Rain Likely

High: 47

SATURDAY: Slight Shower Chance, Very Mild

High: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 46

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 44

