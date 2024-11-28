Southeast Wisconsin weather: Long cold period ahead

Happy Thanksgiving! It looks like this will be the coldest Thanksgiving since 2014, with high temperatures today barely getting above freezing in the mid 30s. Winds out of the northwest will make it feel like the 20s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds later in the day.

A reinforcing shot of colder air pushes in tonight bringing the chance for a few flurries or light snow showers by this evening. Lows tonight will fall into the upper teens and low 20s. Single digit wind chills are possible Friday morning for any Black Friday shoppers.

Expect a cold, but sunny weekend across Wisconsin. Highs will be below freezing in the 20s to low 30s with overnight lows in the teens. Because of the breeze, it will feel like the single digits and teens.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and ChillyHigh: 34

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Flurries

Low: 20

Wind: NW 10-20 G25 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cold

High: 27

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold

High: 26

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 30

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 31

