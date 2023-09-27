Southeast Wisconsin weather: Lingering showers on Wednesday

Scattered showers are rolling back into southern Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. A few embedded claps of thunder cannot be ruled out. Since on-and-off rain is expected again, it'll be a good idea to grab the rain jacket this morning!

As an area of low-pressure passes to the South, easterly winds will race across Lake Michigan. Sustained winds of 10-15mph are expected today. Dangerous conditions are expected on the lake. A small craft advisory and beach hazards statement are both in effect for the shoreline.

Highs climb into the upper 60s today underneath a blanket of cloud cover. As the slow-moving low pushes East, winds will back down & clouds begin to break up. More sunshine is expected tomorrow with highs remaining in the upper 60s - near 70.

A warming trend sets up for the weekend. Southerly winds will bring highs into the 70s - near 80 degrees by Saturday & Sunday. The warmer and drier trend lasts into early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Rain and T-Showers

Low: 63

Wind: E 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Showers

High: 67

Wind: E 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy

High: 70

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 73

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

