Southeast Wisconsin weather: Light snow showers and breezy Friday

Cloudy skies, light snow, and chilly weather continue into the weekend. Light snow showers will be on and off through Saturday with overall accumulation <1". Sunday will be drier and sunnier, with partly sunny skies expected. High temperatures climb to near 30° all three days with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s each morning.

Our next chance for snow moves through Monday night/Tuesday morning, with <1" of new snow expected. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 20s, with lows in the teens lakeside and single digits inland.

Colder air moves in Wednesday and Thursday, dropping highs into the teens both days and lows in the single digits lakeside and below zero inland. Another chance for snow arrives Thursday.

FRIDAY: Light snow showers. Breezy

Accum: <1/2"

High: 33 lakeside...28 inland

Wind: SW 15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Light snow showers. Breezy

Accum: <1/2"

Low: 26 lakeside. 23 inland

Wind: SW 15 G25 mph mph

SATURDAY: Light snow showers. Breezy

Accum: <1/2"

High: 31

Wind: W 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy

High: 28 lakeside...21 inland

Wind: W 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Ch. for snow late

High: 28

Wind: W 5 mph

TUESDAY: Light morning snow. Partly sunny

Accum: <1"

High: 26

Wind: W 10-15 mph