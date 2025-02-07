Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Light snow Saturday

The overnight hours will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 20s with light winds.

Snowfall for Saturday has continued to trend down over the last 24-hours. Most locations south of I-94 will only pick up a trace to 1-inch of snow, including the Milwaukee area. North of I-94 will likely see 1-3 inches. The highest snow totals will remain in central and northern Wisconsin, where 3-6" of snow is expected. This will be a dry snow, with the main travel impacts expected from 10am-5pm. Roads may get slick, despite low overall totals.

Sunday we see the return of some sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Monday brings sunshine and highs around 30.

There will be a few systems to watch next week that could bring light snow. Temperatures remain below normal through next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLow: 25

Wind: Var 5 mph

SATURDAY: Light Snow

High: 34

Wind: E 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 27

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 30

TUESDAY: Chance Light Snow

High: 24

WEDNESDAY: Chance Snow

High: 25

