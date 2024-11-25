Southeast Wisconsin weather: Light shower or two possible

A quick-moving and weak system will keep skies cloudy and bring the chance for a few light rain showers. It's a mild start, with temperatures in the 40s this morning. Highs will hit the upper 40s and close to 50 degrees before a cold front starts to drop our temperatures throughout this afternoon.

Winds will become breezy, and temperatures will drop tonight. Lows will fall into the 20s on Tuesday morning with wind chills in the teens. Tuesday will stay breezy and chilly with highs stuck in the 30s.

Cold, winter-like temperatures will hang around for the rest of the week as we watch a system towards Thanksgiving. The models are starting to become in better agreement, taking most of the moisture down to the south across Illinois. For now, we're keeping a slight chance for snow in the forecast late Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Behind that system will be another shot of colder air dropping highs below freezing and lows in the teens towards the weekend!

MONDAY: Cloudy, Chance Light ShowersHigh: 50

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies, Cold & Breezy

Low: 25

Wind: NW 10-20 G 30 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chilly (Finally Some Sunshine!)

High: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Mix Late

High: 40

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, AM Flurries

High: 35

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cold

High: 31

