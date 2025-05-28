Southeast Wisconsin weather: Light rain today

Light rain is on the way today! Expect the rain to fill in later this morning and into this afternoon, with cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
There is a small chance for a shower on Thursday, but it will mainly be dry, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Most of Friday will also be dry and warm until a cold front moves in from the north later in the day, bringing the chance for some scattered storms.
When the rain arrives:
After that front, we will have some beautiful weather through the weekend, just a bit cooler. Highs will fall from the 70s on Friday into the 60s on Saturday. A quick warm-up is expected next week, with temperatures reaching the 70s and even some 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Light Rain Likely
High: 58
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower
Low: 50
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Shower
High: 68
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. PM T-Storm Chance
High: 76
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 64 Lake, 72 Inland
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 68 Lake, 75 Inland
