After a soaking wet day yesterday, we have more light rain falling today. It will not be as heavy as yesterday, but another quarter to half inch of rain is possible. Temperatures will remain chilly, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will not be as strong today but will still be breezy out of the northeast.

A few rain showers will linger into tonight as the low pressure starts to pull away. We will keep the very small chance for rain on Thursday, but most of the day will be dry. Mostly cloudy skies will eventually bring a few peaks of sunshine late in the day as skies start to clear.

When the sunshine returns:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Light rain continues

A much calmer weather pattern is expected for the weekend. We will keep the cooler temperatures, with highs in the 50s and lower 60s, entering the unofficial kickoff to summer. Models are struggling with some chances of rain around Memorial Day, but for now, I'm favoring models that keep us mostly dry. The long-range forecast looks to finally warm things back up later next week.



WEDNESDAY: Light Rain, Breezy

High: 48

Wind: NE 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Sct. Light Showers

Low: 44

Wind: NNW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Light Shower Early, Mostly cloudy, Some Clearing Late

High: 54

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 56 Lake, 60 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 58 Lake, 63 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 59 Lake, 64 Inland

