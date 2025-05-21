Southeast Wisconsin weather: Light rain continues

After a soaking wet day yesterday, we have more light rain falling today. It will not be as heavy as yesterday, but another quarter to half inch of rain is possible. Temperatures will remain chilly, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will not be as strong today but will still be breezy out of the northeast.
A few rain showers will linger into tonight as the low pressure starts to pull away. We will keep the very small chance for rain on Thursday, but most of the day will be dry. Mostly cloudy skies will eventually bring a few peaks of sunshine late in the day as skies start to clear.
When the sunshine returns:
A much calmer weather pattern is expected for the weekend. We will keep the cooler temperatures, with highs in the 50s and lower 60s, entering the unofficial kickoff to summer. Models are struggling with some chances of rain around Memorial Day, but for now, I'm favoring models that keep us mostly dry. The long-range forecast looks to finally warm things back up later next week.
WEDNESDAY: Light Rain, Breezy
High: 48
Wind: NE 10-20 G 25 mph
TONIGHT: Sct. Light Showers
Low: 44
Wind: NNW 10-15 mph
THURSDAY: Light Shower Early, Mostly cloudy, Some Clearing Late
High: 54
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 56 Lake, 60 Inland
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 58 Lake, 63 Inland
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 59 Lake, 64 Inland
