Southeast Wisconsin weather: Light April snow arrives for Milwaukee's Monday morning commute

Light rain has moved out of southeastern Wisconsin. Most places received a few hundredths to a quarter inch of rainfall overnight. Clouds may break during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Sunshine will allow highs to top out around 50 degrees.

A weak cold front will move by later this afternoon , prompting more clouds to fill in. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s with a clearing sky.

Sunday features more sunshine with a light northerly breeze. Highs will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A stronger cold front will drop in from the north early Monday. A burst of heavier wintry mix and snow will accompany this frontal boundary before transitioning to lighter snow showers and flurries late morning into the afternoon. While we're not expecting much accumulation, snow may arrive just in time for the Monday morning commute. Snow bursts could lead to slushy accumulations on grassy surfaces. Most snow will melt on the pavement.

Minor accumulations are expected across most of the area. Areas north of Milwaukee may see around 1 inch of snowfall. Cooler and breezy conditions will move in behind the front with overnight lows dropping to the 20s first thing Tuesday. Wind chills may fall into the teens.

Another round of rain is expected by midweek as highs return to the upper 40s and lower 50s.



SATURDAY: Early Clouds; Some clearingHigh: 51

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; Gradual Clearing

Low: 31

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny; Late-day clouds; Overnight Mix/Snow

High: 50

MONDAY: Morning Snow/Mix Likely. Some Minor Accumulation Possible.

High: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 39 Lake 46 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Rain

High: 48

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.