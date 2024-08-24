Southeast Wisconsin weather: Late-Summer heat returns

As high-pressure moves East, southerly winds are kicking back in. The heat and humidity are ramping up as highs climb through the 80s and towards 90!

Mostly sunny conditions are expected today as highs climb into the lower 80s at the lakefront. Mid-upper 80s are possible farther inland. With dew points in the 60s, it'll feel much more humid. There is a slight chance for a few showers/rumble of thunder across SW Wisconsin tonight. Some of that activity may reach SE Wisconsin by daybreak on Sunday. We'll hold a slight chance for a few showers in the forecast first thing tomorrow. Morning cloud cover gives way to a partly cloudy sky and warmer temperatures. Some places farther inland could reach 90.

The heat and humidity peak on Monday. Heat index values could reach into the mid 90s and lower 100s. Avoid long exposure to the heat and take frequent breaks! Heat and humidity will hold over into Tuesday without much cooler at night.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, and More HumidHigh: 82 Lake 86 Inland

Wind: SW to SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 70

Wind: SW 5 mph

SUNDAY: Slight Chance AM Showers; Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

High: 85 Lake 90 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid. Heat index 93-103

High: 90

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Heat Index 90-100

High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Cooler

High: 83

