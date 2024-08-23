Southeast Wisconsin weather: Late-summer heat is on the way

A mild morning is underway in southeastern Wisconsin. Inland spots have fallen into the mid and upper 50s, while lakeside temperatures have been hovering in the 60s. With southerly and southwesterly winds taking hold over the next few days, more warm air is headed into the state.

Sunshine returns today along with a few clouds. Highs will reach the lower to mid-80s, closer to the average for late August. By tomorrow, temperatures will rise further into the mid and upper 80s.

As high pressure moves east, the warm-up will continue. Storm Team 4 is monitoring shower and storm chances late Saturday into early Sunday. Scattered showers and storms may develop over southwestern Wisconsin around and after sunset on Saturday, drifting into southeastern Wisconsin overnight. Severe weather is unlikely.

Outside of a pop-up shower on Sunday, the forecast looks dry to start next week. Highs will climb into the upper 80s on Sunday and reach the lower 90s on Monday. Heat index values could reach 100°, especially away from Lake Michigan, on Monday.

Temperatures will moderate through the middle of next week, eventually cooling back toward normal by Wednesday or Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 80

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 63

Wind: S 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Warm & Humid; Slight Chance Showers/Storm at Night

High: 83

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Humid; Slight Chance Pop-Up Shower

High: 85

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid

High: 90

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Warm & Humid

High: 86

