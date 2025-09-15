Southeast Wisconsin weather: Late summer heat continues

The late-summer heat continues this week as temperatures climb well into the 70s and even surpass 80 degrees.

Overnight lows have fallen into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Patchy fog was noted across Sheboygan County.

Sunshine is back today as highs reach the mid-70s lakeside and near 80 farther inland. Even warmer weather is on the way for midweek. While lakefront temperatures climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s, inland locations will stay in the lower 80s.

This trend continues until Friday, when more cloud cover spreads over Wisconsin. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible late Saturday into Sunday.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer Inland

High: 76 Lake 81 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 63

Wind: NE 3-5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77 Lake 83 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 72

