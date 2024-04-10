Southeast Wisconsin weather: Last mild and dry day

Third day in a row with great weather today! We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning with areas of clouds starting to increase this afternoon. It will be a dry and mild day with high temperatures in the 60s — low 60s lakeside and mid 60s inland. It will be a bit cooler right along the lake due to a breeze from the south allowing a lake breeze to develop.

Clouds continue to build tonight with small rain chances past midnight. Weather models are struggling a bit with this system heading our way Thursday and how much rain we will actually see. Scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon look possible. Those showers will diminish Thursday night into Friday morning.

We have a great spring weekend ahead with highs well into the 60s and 70s! There's a small chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday morning but most will stay dry.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Increasing PM CloudsHigh: 63 Lake, 67 Inland

Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Shower Possible Late

Low: 44

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy, Windy, With Rain Likely

High: 51

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Windy, Slight Ch. Showers Early

High: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 62 lake, 66 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild, Slight Ch. Shower Early

High: 70 lake, 75 Inland

