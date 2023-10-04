Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Last day of temps in the 80s

Clouds have overspread all of southern Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. Lows have only fallen into the 60s and lower 70s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a cold front which is sweeping across the Plains -- prompting a slight chance of showers this morning. Rain appears isolated and very light. As daytime heating works in, there is a chance for redevelopment this afternoon. Rain chances increase from Milwaukee towards the IL/WI State line. As the frontal boundary clears the area, a few showers may persist into early Thursday morning before sunshine breaks out tomorrow afternoon.

Today is the final day of 80-degree or higher temperatures. Highs drop into the lower & mid-70s tomorrow. Another round of showers roll in on Friday along an even stronger cold front.

It will finally feel like Fall this weekend with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Morning lows could drop into the 30s in some spots - prompting our first chance for frost!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy; Slight Chance Shower/StormHigh: 80

Wind: SW 10-15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Decreasing Clouds

Low: 60

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

FRIDAY: Sunny, then a Few Showers; Breezy

High: 61

SATURDAY: Sunny & Windy

High: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 56

