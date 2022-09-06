Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Lake effect showers possible Tuesday morning

High temperatures only climb into the lower 70s near the lake, but 80 is possible well inland.
Lake effect light rain showers will be possible through the morning. If you land under a shower, it won't add up to much.
Clouds increased overnight and we've seen a few sprinkles and light showers lakeside. Lake effect light rain showers will be possible through the morning. If you land under a shower, it won't add up to much. Locations well inland may enjoy sunshine for most of the day, while locations near the lake may have to wait for the sun until the late afternoon. High temperatures only climb into the lower 70s near the lake, but 80 is possible well inland.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way the rest of the week! We'll climb well into the 80s by Friday. It's looking potentially soggy for the second half of the weekend.

TODAY:      
Ch. AM Light Shower. Bec. Partly Cloudy          
High: 74         
Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    
Partly Cloudy           
Low: 60            
Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY:     
Mostly Sunny           
High: 80

THURSDAY:   
Mostly Sunny and Warm         
High: 83

FRIDAY:     
Mostly Sunny and Very Warm           
High: 86

SATURDAY:   
Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms Late          
High: 84

