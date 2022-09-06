Southeast Wisconsin weather: Lake effect showers possible Tuesday morning

Clouds increased overnight and we've seen a few sprinkles and light showers lakeside. Lake effect light rain showers will be possible through the morning. If you land under a shower, it won't add up to much. Locations well inland may enjoy sunshine for most of the day, while locations near the lake may have to wait for the sun until the late afternoon. High temperatures only climb into the lower 70s near the lake, but 80 is possible well inland.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way the rest of the week! We'll climb well into the 80s by Friday. It's looking potentially soggy for the second half of the weekend.

TODAY:

Ch. AM Light Shower. Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 74

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 80

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 83

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Very Warm

High: 86

SATURDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms Late

High: 84

