Southeast Wisconsin weather: Keeping an eye on afternoon storms

Widespread showers brought 0.5 - 1.00" of rain across SE Wisconsin on Thursday. Residual moisture and light winds have led to low clouds and patchy fog across much of the area. Outside of a few spotty storms in Fond du Lac county, most of the area remains dry until this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms move in after 2pm. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of Wisconsin under a Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather. One or two storms may produce gusty winds and hail. Highs will top out in the lower and mid 80s. Rain will exit the region late this evening. Overnight lows drop into the mid and upper 60s.

As the area of low-pressure cycles over Wisconsin, spotty showers and a few storms are possible Saturday afternoon. Although the day isn't a complete washout, keep the umbrella or rain jacket handy.

Sunshine will return on Sunday, along with cooler temperatures and a reduction in humidity.



FRIDAY: Scattered Showers & StormsHigh: 84

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Ending; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 67

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Spotty Showers/Storm; Mostly Cloudy

High: 78

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy

High: 78

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

