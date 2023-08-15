Southeast Wisconsin weather: Increasing sunshine and breezy Tuesday

After 1-4" of rainfall, SE Wisconsin is looking at a drier few days ahead. Clouds and a few sprinkles were noted early Tuesday morning - especially farther East along the shore of Lake Michigan. Cloud cover will gradually give way to full sunshine throughout the morning. Highs climb into the mid and upper 70s.

Northerly winds will still be breezy - with gusts as high as 20-25 mph. As a result, conditions still remain hazardous on Lake Michigan. Waves could still range from 3-5 feet through the afternoon. Winds calm overnight as lows dip into the lower 60s.

High-pressure begins shifting East on Wednesday, but still brings plenty of sunshine. A cold front drops in from the NW Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Storm Team 4 will continue to monitor for any stronger storms, but it appears the severe threat remains far NW of Milwaukee.

Sunshine follows up to cap off the work week. A ridge of high-pressure settles over the Great Lakes through the weekend and into early next week. This brings a long dry-stretch and an increase in temperatures. 90s are looking likely and those may extend into next week.



TUESDAY: Increasing Sunshine; BreezyHigh: 76

Wind: N 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 61

Wind: W 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 84

THURSDAY: Chance AM Rain/Storms; PM Sunshine & Breezy

High: 80

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 86

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.