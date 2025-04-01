Southeast Wisconsin weather: Increasing clouds, mix late, storms tomorrow

A calm and cool start to this Tuesday with mostly clear skies. Our next big system quickly increasing cloud cover heading into this afternoon. High temperatures will try to push near 40 degrees. A light mix of rain and snow will be possible by the evening hours today, shouldn't be a big deal with temperatures above freezing.

A better push of moisture will arrive past midnight tonight. Spots north of Milwaukee could see some sleet and wet snow come down heavy enough to see minor accumulations up to 1". Along and south of 94 it will be mainly a cold rain with temperatures in the 30s.

A big band of rain and some storms will be likely for the morning commute Wednesday. Heavy downpours, small hail, and gusty winds will be possible, but the severe threat is low during the morning hours.

Watch to find out who could see some snowflakes:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Increasing clouds, late mix, storms tomorrow

We will get a midday break from the rain around lunchtime. Then we will need to watch the afternoon hours as temperatures will be in the 60s, and some sunshine could increase instability.

Overall, models have been trending lower with any afternoon storms, but if any do get going, we will need to watch the potential for severe weather.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds and Cool, Wintry Mix LateHigh: 40

Wind: ESE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mix North (Up to 1"), Rain South, Windy

Low: 35

Wind: SE 15-25 G 40 mph

WEDNESDAY: Morning Rain/Storms Likely, Ch. PM T-Storms, Windy

High: 63

Wind: SSE 15-25 G 35 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 53

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 47

SATURDAY: Slight AM Rain Chance, Mostly Cloudy

High: 50

