Southeast Wisconsin weather: Increasing clouds Friday, mild with highs around 50

We are closing out the work and school week with another comfortable December day. High clouds will start to move in this morning filtering out some sunshine as the day goes on. More dense clouds will arrive later this afternoon into tonight. Highs once again will hit the low 50s.

Rain chances creep back into the forecast on Saturday as a disturbance approaches. Scattered light rain showers are looking more and more likely with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly cloudy with more 40s as we close out the weekend on Sunday.

Winter makes a brief return next week. Monday is trending cold and windy. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s, but because of a very gusty wind it will only feel like the teens throughout the day. A few flurries are also not out of the question Monday morning.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds and Mild High: 52

Wind: SW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 39

Wind: SE 10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Likely

High: 46

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 44

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Windy, AM flurries?

High: 34

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.