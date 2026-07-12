Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hot summer week

Here comes our next round of heat. However, this time around, the humidity won't be as bad. Still humid but not extremely tropical. Highs on Sunday will range from the middle 80s lakeside to around 90 inland.
Everyone makes a run at 90s on Monday, but Tuesday will be even hotter. Tuesday is when we expect to see some heat index values get close to 100, but thankfully not too much over that.
Things aren't quite as hot by Thursday and the end of the week, but still very warm as rain chances return at that point.
WATCH: Highs on Sunday will range from the mid-80s lakeside to around 90 inland
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO
TODAY: Sunny and Very Warm
High: 86 Inland: 90
Wind: SE 5 MPH
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and Mild
Low: 71
Wind: SE 5 MPH
MONDAY: Sunny and Hot
High: 94; Heat Index: 98
Wind: W 5 MPH
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Hot
High: 96; Heat Index 101
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot
High: 93; Heat index 98
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Sl. Chance
High: 87
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