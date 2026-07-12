Here comes our next round of heat. However, this time around, the humidity won't be as bad. Still humid but not extremely tropical. Highs on Sunday will range from the middle 80s lakeside to around 90 inland.

Everyone makes a run at 90s on Monday, but Tuesday will be even hotter. Tuesday is when we expect to see some heat index values get close to 100, but thankfully not too much over that.

Things aren't quite as hot by Thursday and the end of the week, but still very warm as rain chances return at that point.

WATCH: Highs on Sunday will range from the mid-80s lakeside to around 90 inland

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hot summer week

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST JACOB MONTESANO

TODAY: Sunny and Very Warm

High: 86 Inland: 90

Wind: SE 5 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and Mild

Low: 71

Wind: SE 5 MPH

MONDAY: Sunny and Hot

High: 94; Heat Index: 98

Wind: W 5 MPH

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Hot

High: 96; Heat Index 101

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot

High: 93; Heat index 98

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Sl. Chance

High: 87

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