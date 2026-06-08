Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hot & stormy weather

Today we’ll feature on-and-off showers and storms, especially for locations to the west. These will mostly be non-severe, but a few strong storms are still possible. The showers and storms will continue tonight and Tuesday as well.

Once we get to Wednesday, the chance of severe weather increases. Right now, it looks like we could see multiple rounds of storms from Wednesday into Thursday. A round of thunderstorms is expected Wednesday morning, Wednesday night and again Thursday afternoon. These storms could produce severe weather, with strong winds being the most likely hazard, but we could also see some hail and isolated tornadoes.

Rainfall aside, it will really warm up Wednesday and Thursday as well, with highs in the 90s and higher humidity levels.

Early signs point to highs in the 80s at the end of this week and 70s for most of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Rain Likely - Heavy at times

High: 78

TONIGHT: Chance of Storms

Low: 63

TUESDAY: Chance of Storms. Warm/Humid

High: 84

WEDNESDAY: Hot & Humid. Storm Chance Early & Late

High: 92

THURSDAY: Rain & Storms Likely, Hot & Humid

High: 91

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 85

SATURDAY: Chance of Showers

High: 84

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