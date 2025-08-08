Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hot & humid weekend; watching for storms

The heat and humidity ramp up this weekend as highs climb into the 90s. A few storms popped up over Lake Michigan early Friday morning.
Sunshine will quickly heat southeast Wisconsin into the lower 90s later this afternoon. With dew points in the 60s and 70s, heat index values will climb to the mid-90s.
While a pop-up storm can't be completely ruled out today, the better chance of rain arrives Saturday afternoon. A slow-moving cold front will be the focus of showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and evening.
A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds and hail. Downpours are likely given the high humidity levels.
The front stalls out near the state line and northern Illinois on Sunday and Monday. Additional scattered showers and storms are possible both days. As the front moves away on Tuesday, rain chances will begin falling. Highs remain in the lower to mid-80s next week.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm, and Humid; Isolated T-Storms
High: 90
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear; Warm & Humid
Low: 74
Wind: S 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, Hot, and Humid; Chance PM Storms
High: 92
SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Sorms; Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid
High: 84
MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy
High: 82
TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Cloudy
High: 83
