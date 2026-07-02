The dome of hot air continues to break down and shift southward in the days ahead. We turn from a concern over heat to repeated rounds of downpours and storms.

Overnight showers and storms have largely remained sub-severe. Remnant storms may continue to pass over areas North of Milwaukee this morning. The main hazard will be heavy downpours along with some embedded lightning/thunder.

WATCH: Who could see more rain later this afternoon

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hot, humid & stormy

If lingering showers/storms clear out quickly enough, we'll quickly see highs zoom back into the 90s. Heat index values jump back close to 100-degrees. An Extreme Heat Warning continues until 10P tonight. A remnant boundary left over from this morning's activity will be the focus point for scattered showers/storms this evening. A Slight (Level 2) risk of severe weather is in place over much of Wisconsin.

Once again, showers and storms fizzle out overnight and leads to more heat & humidity on Friday. Another round of showers/storms is expected late Friday and again into Saturday. If you have outdoor plans for the 4th of July weekend, please stay tuned to the forecast!

THURSDAY: Early AM Showers/Storms, Hot and Humid, Ch. Evening T-storms

High: 92, Heat Index 100

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 73

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with PM Showers and Storms Likely. Hot and Humid

High: 88, Heat Index 95

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 81, Turning Cooler Late

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Rain; Partly Cloudy

High: 81

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

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