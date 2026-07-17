Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin have endured the worst air quality on record over the last 24 hours. Wildfire smoke continues to circulate over Wisconsin. As southerly winds take hold this morning, smoke will disperse and ultimately move out of the region.

WATCH: When smoke moves out

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hot, humid & still smoky

Substantial improvement in air quality is expected later today. Until then, air quality is starting off at hazardous (maroon) levels but will gradually move to moderate (yellow) by this evening. Those along the lakefront north of Milwaukee may see wildfire smoke linger for a longer period of time.

Hot and humid conditions are expected, with temperatures topping out in the lower to mid-90s. A few pop-up showers are possible in the heat of the afternoon.

A cold front will pass through southern Wisconsin early Saturday. A few showers and storms are possible.

Sunshine returns Saturday as temperatures top out near 90 degrees. The cold front may bring back more smoke later Saturday into Sunday. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest.

After a brief cooldown Sunday, temperatures return to near 90 on Monday with a chance for showers and storms.

Cooler weather is expected by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Smoky, Hot & Humid; Smoke disperses in the Afternoon; Chance PM Pop-up Storm

High: 91

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 75

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Early Shower; Warm & Humid; Potential return of wildfire smoke.

High: 89

Wind: W 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny, Cooler & Less Humid

High: 83

MONDAY : Chance Showers/Storms; Hot & Humid

High: 90

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 84

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