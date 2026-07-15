With a high temperature of 99°F, Milwaukee recorded its hottest day of the year so far. The heat and humidity continue today as highs top out in the lower to mid-90s. Heat index values could top out near and just above 100°F in a few spots. A Heat Advisory continues until 8 p.m.

WATCH: See how hot it could get before we get some relief

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hot, humid & smoky

Meanwhile, a thick plume of wildfire smoke is drifting into Wisconsin this afternoon. Ongoing wildfires in far northern Minnesota and Ontario have generated an enormous amount of smoke. An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for the entire state through noon Thursday. Smoke is expected to enter from the north and northeast this afternoon and spread through the region tonight. Air quality will decrease as the smoke filters in. Those with asthma, COPD or respiratory sensitivity should avoid outdoor activities this evening. Air quality could reach unhealthy, or red, levels tomorrow.

Smoky conditions will offset the heat a bit. Highs have been lowered into the mid- to upper 80s for Thursday. Smoke may linger into Friday. A pop-up shower or two is possible west of Milwaukee tomorrow. Another round of pop-up rain showers is possible Friday afternoon.

A cold front may trigger a few scattered showers and storms on Saturday. Dew points will be dropping, but highs remain in the 80s early next week.

***A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN THRU 8P WEDNESDAY***

***AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN THRU 12P THURSDAY***

WEDNESDAY: Hot & Humid; Smoke moves in this Evening

High: 93 Heat Index: 98

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Warm, Humid & Smoky

Low: 72

Wind: NE 5 mph

THURSDAY: Smoky, Warm & Humid; Slight Chance Pop-Up Storm

High: 85

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Humid; Chance PM Storm

High: 90

Wind: E 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance PM Shower/Storm

High: 91

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

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