Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hot, humid and chances for storms

More clouds are in the forecast today along with more scattered showers and storms. Clouds and midday rain chances will keep temperatures cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s. It will still feel warm with dew points in the low 70s, which is very high humidity for us.

Most of Tuesday is looking dry, but with more sunshine highs will climb well into the 80s and will feel more like the 90s. There will still be the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. That will be the theme all week long with continuous heat and humidity leading to afternoon storm chances. While the severe threat is not very high, there still is the chance for an isolated storm to become strong to severe.

The good news is that the moisture in the atmosphere will start to decrease late in the week. That will give us drier weather just in time for Saturday and Sunday.



MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Midday Showers/Storms, HumidHigh: 81

Wind: SW-SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog Late

Low: 71

Wind: W 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid, Slight Ch. PM Storm

High: 87

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid, Chance Showers/Storms

High: 87

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid, Chance Showers/Storms

High: 86

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid, Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 84

