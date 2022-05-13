Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hot Friday with storms possible this evening

Hot temperatures continue Friday, but dewpoints will be back in the 50s & 60s making it less humid across the area. Highs will be near 80° in Milwaukee and in the upper 80s inland. Clouds will increase late in the day, with a chance for scattered thunderstorms after 5pm.
The best chance for thunderstorms will be west of a line stretching from West Bend to Lake Geneva, where there also is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. The biggest concern will be gusty winds and 1" diameter hail. Thunderstorms fizzle out as we approach 9 p.m., but a few may hold together and push east towards the lakefront by midnight, or just thereafter.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance t-storms late
High: 82 Lakefront...88 Inland
Wind: SSE 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds
Low: 60 Lakefront...6 Inland
Wind: W 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Morning showers, then partly cloudy
High: 75 Lakefront...80 Inland
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a few afternoon showers
High: 68 Lakefront...72 Inland
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, slight chance for shower
High: 68 Lakefront...70 Inland
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 59 Lakefront...65 Inland
Wind: NW/NE 5-10 mph