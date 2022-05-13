Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hot Friday with storms possible this evening

Hot temperatures continue Friday, but dewpoints will be back in the 50s & 60s making it less humid across the area. Highs will be near 80° in Milwaukee and in the upper 80s inland. Clouds will increase late in the day, with a chance for scattered thunderstorms after 5pm.

The best chance for thunderstorms will be west of a line stretching from West Bend to Lake Geneva, where there also is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. The biggest concern will be gusty winds and 1" diameter hail. Thunderstorms fizzle out as we approach 9 p.m., but a few may hold together and push east towards the lakefront by midnight, or just thereafter.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance t-storms late

High: 82 Lakefront...88 Inland

Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds

Low: 60 Lakefront...6 Inland

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Morning showers, then partly cloudy

High: 75 Lakefront...80 Inland

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a few afternoon showers

High: 68 Lakefront...72 Inland

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, slight chance for shower

High: 68 Lakefront...70 Inland

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 59 Lakefront...65 Inland

Wind: NW/NE 5-10 mph