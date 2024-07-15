Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hot and humid with storms possible

We're going to see another hot and humid day with storms possible, some of them strong to severe. High temperatures today will climb near 90 degrees with dew points in the 70s, making it feel more like the mid 90s to 100 degrees. Storms are likely to develop off to our west around dinner time in eastern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin. These storms will form a line segment as they race east across northern Illinois and parts of southern Wisconsin this evening. Right now, the highest severe risk looks to be south of I-94 and mainly in northern Illinois. All of southeastern Wisconsin is under a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather with damaging winds being the biggest threat.

Once as we get by today it's a great week of weather! Humidity will steadily drop each day with highs falling below average into the 70s for the second half of the week. Dry weather will carry us into the weekend as temperatures reach back near normal in the low 80s.



MONDAY: Hot & Humid, Late Day StormsHigh: 91, Heat Index 95-100

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Evening Storms, Some Severe

Low: 71

Wind: W10 mph

TUESDAY: Cooler, Humidity Starts To Drop, Partly Cloudy

High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Cooler, Lower Humidity, Mostly Sunny

High: 78

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 79

