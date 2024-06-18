Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hot and humid again

Isolated overnight storms lead to instances of tree damage and power outages in Waukesha and Ozaukee counties. All of the storms have cleared the area and we're on our way to another hot and humid day across southeast Wisconsin. Lows have only fallen into the 70s, hampering any chance of a cool down.

Mostly sunny conditions are expected today as southerly winds continue to gust upwards of 30mph. Highs top out in the lower 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Dangerous swimming conditions are forecast on Lake Michigan. 3 to 5 foot waves are likely along the shoreline in Sheboygan and Ozaukee Counties. Please use extreme caution if venturing onto the lake, either swimming or by boat.

A pop-up shower or storm is possible this afternoon given the high levels of heat & humidity.

Overnight lows only cool back into the 70s before more sunshine breaks out for Juneteenth. Storm Team 4 is monitoring an approaching cold front which will bring showers and storms to much of western Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. That front slows as it approaches the TMJ4 viewing area. Showers and storms are expected to fizzle out around daybreak and lead to a mainly dry late morning and early afternoon period. Highs will jump into the upper 80s during this period. With the frontal boundary stalled over the area and daytime heating ongoing, additional showers or storms may form during the afternoon and evening hours. The strongest storms may contain hail and gusty winds. This chance of rain continues into Wednesday night and Thursday.

Highs cool slightly Thursday and Friday before jumping back towards 90 on Saturday. A cold front will bring another chance of showers/storms late Saturday into Sunday.



TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Hot & Humid. Pop-Up Storms PossibleHigh: 90

Wind: S 10-15 G 30mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear; Warm & Breezy

Low: 73

Wind: S 10-15 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Very Warm & Humid. Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 88

THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy & Warm

High: 77

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; Warm & Humid

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Hot & Humid. Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 90

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.