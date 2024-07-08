Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hit or miss showers and storms Monday

There will be more hit or miss isolated to scattered showers and storms today. Our weather pattern stays the same today with higher humidity levels and highs in the low 80s. Any showers or storms the develop will die down this evening as we lose daytime heating past sunset.

Tuesday is looking mainly dry as clouds increase turning mostly cloudy. The leftovers of Beryl will start to move north as the low-pressure center is expected to track across southern Illinois in central Indiana on Wednesday.

Some models bring rain as far north as the state line on Wednesday with cloudy skies. Heavier rainfall will be likely south of Chicago.

Behind what is left of Beryl will be a warming trend heading into the weekend. Things will heat up with highs near 90 by Sunday. With high humidity levels heat index values will climb well into the 90s.



MONDAY: Hit Or Miss Showers/StormsHigh: 82

Wind: SW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Evening Storm Chance Ends, Mostly Cloudy

Low: 66

Wind: W 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chance Rain, Beryl Passes South

High: 76

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Isolated Storm Chance

High: 80

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83

