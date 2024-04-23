Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hit or miss afternoon showers

We'll have a very mild and breezy start today with some areas starting off in the 50s! A cold front sits back off to the west that will arrive this evening. Until then temperatures stay mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered pop-up afternoon showers and storms will develop. They will be hit or miss but one or two storms could develop some breezy winds and small hail.

A cold front will push through, turning winds to the north tonight. Temperatures will likely drop a good 30 degrees from 6:00 p.m. this evening to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Low temperatures early Wednesday will be in the upper 20s to mid 30s near the lake. Wind chills will be in the 20s area wide.

Highs will be in the 40s for most on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies developing. The coldest air temperatures and highest risk for a hard frost will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning with lighter winds.

Temperatures will start to warm back up for the rest of the week. Highs will push into the 70s by Saturday. Expect a very active pattern Friday through the weekend and into next week with rounds of showers and storms possible.



TUESDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy, Sct. Afternoon Rain/Storms, BreezyHigh: 68

Wind: WSW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Shower Ending, Temps Fall Quickly, Breezy

Low: 35 Lake, 30 Inland

Wind: N 10-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Few AM Clouds Then Mostly Sunny; Cool & Breezy

High: 44 Lake, 52 Inland

THURSDAY: AM Frost; Mostly Sunny

High: 52 Lake, 60 Inland

FRIDAY: Rain Likely, Breezy

High: 60

SATURDAY: Scattered Storms, Breezy

High: 75

