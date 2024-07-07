Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hit and miss Sunday showers

A cluster of showers/storms has moved into SW Wisconsin early Sunday morning. This activity is expected to weaken and fizzle as it reaches SE Wisconsin. That said, a few showers are possible during the mid - late morning hours across the region. Cloud cover remains overhead today as highs reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible late this afternoon and into the evening hours as an unsettled weather pattern takes hold.

Scattered showers and storms are possible overnight and into Monday morning. Then, hit & miss showers/storms are possible in the afternoon. Highs top out near 80-degrees.

Isolated rain is possible into Tuesday as the remnants of Beryl pass by to the South. More widespread cloud cover is expected Tuesday and into Wednesday - especially South of I-94. The track of Beryl's remnants is being monitored, but the best chance of rain is South of I-94 towards the State Line. Totals will become clearer as the path of the storm system is refined. Highs will reach into the mid - upper 70s during this time-frame.

High-pressure works in during the late week period. More sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected. Highs will climb back into the mid and upper 80s.



SUNDAY: Scattered Rain and StormsHigh: 80

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 67

Wind: S 3-5 mph

MONDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 80

TUESDAY: Isolated Showers/Storm; Partly Cloudy

High: 78

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms - mainly South; Mostly Cloudy

High: 76

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

