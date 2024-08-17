Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hit and miss Saturday showers

After tons of rainfall in some spots across SE Wisconsin, the region is drying out a bit Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy conditions continue with temperatures starting off in the mid 60s and lower 70s. As an area of low-pressure pulls farther East, there is a chance for hit and miss showers today. A few storms are also a possibility. The best chance of rain will be closer to the lakefront. Highs only top out in the mid and upper 70s.

There is a chance of a stray shower near the lakefront Sunday afternoon, but most places will remain dry. Cooler & drier air filters in - bringing down dew points into the 50s.

Cooler and more comfortable conditions kick off Monday & Tuesday. Highs will top out in the lower and mid 70s.



SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Late Afternoon/Evening Showers/StormHigh: 78

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Ending; Gradual Clearing

Low: 66

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy; Slight Chance rain at the lakefront

High: 78

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

