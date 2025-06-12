Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hit-and-miss rain chances today

A stalled frontal boundary has landed south of the Wisconsin-Illinois state line. Scattered showers and thunderstorms were riding along this boundary early Thursday morning. Most rain was seen fizzling out as it reached southeast Wisconsin. The chance for spotty sprinkles continues this morning.

When you might need your rain jacket:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hit-and-miss rain

Highs range from the upper 60s at the lakefront to the mid-70s farther inland. The upcoming weather pattern remains unsettled despite lower rain totals for southern Wisconsin. Clouds and slight rain chances dominate the forecast over the next several days.

An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, but most rainfall takes place across central and northern Wisconsin. Hit-and-miss rain chances continue into Friday. Highs remain in the 60s lakeside and 70s inland. A drier trend sets up for the weekend with highs in the lower to mid-70s. Father's Day appears mainly dry.

Another round of scattered showers and storms arrives Monday into Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Slight chance rain; Partly Sunny

High: 67 Lake 74 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 56

Wind: E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Slight chance PM Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 68 Lake 77 Inland

SATURDAY: Chance AM Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 70 Lake 78 Inland

SUNDAY: Slight Chance PM Shower; Partly Sunny

High: 70 Lake 76 Inland

MONDAY: Chance Showers/storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 76 Lake 82 Inland

