Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hit-and-miss rain chances today

A stalled frontal boundary has landed south of the Wisconsin-Illinois state line. Scattered showers and thunderstorms were riding along this boundary early Thursday morning. Most rain was seen fizzling out as it reached southeast Wisconsin. The chance for spotty sprinkles continues this morning.
When you might need your rain jacket:
Highs range from the upper 60s at the lakefront to the mid-70s farther inland. The upcoming weather pattern remains unsettled despite lower rain totals for southern Wisconsin. Clouds and slight rain chances dominate the forecast over the next several days.
An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, but most rainfall takes place across central and northern Wisconsin. Hit-and-miss rain chances continue into Friday. Highs remain in the 60s lakeside and 70s inland. A drier trend sets up for the weekend with highs in the lower to mid-70s. Father's Day appears mainly dry.
Another round of scattered showers and storms arrives Monday into Tuesday.
THURSDAY: Slight chance rain; Partly Sunny
High: 67 Lake 74 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 56
Wind: E 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Slight chance PM Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny
High: 68 Lake 77 Inland
SATURDAY: Chance AM Showers; Partly Sunny
High: 70 Lake 78 Inland
SUNDAY: Slight Chance PM Shower; Partly Sunny
High: 70 Lake 76 Inland
MONDAY: Chance Showers/storms; Mostly Cloudy
High: 76 Lake 82 Inland
