Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hit and miss rain

A complex of showers and thunderstorms is moving across the Plains early Thursday morning. Storms are decaying, but a few spotty showers may move into southern Wisconsin after daybreak. Hit and miss showers and storms are expected today as a weak area of low-pressure slides into the Great Lakes. Storm Team 4 is monitoring the position of a warm front that is currently draped over southern Illinois. If the front moves far enough North into Wisconsin, any storm redevelopment this afternoon could be on the stronger side. The strongest storms would be able to form hail, gusty winds and an isolated tornado.

If the front stays South, the severe storm potential will plummet. Highs are expected to top out in the upper 50s, near 60 at the lakefront. Inland temperatures could top out in the mid-upper 60s.

Scattered showers continue into the overnight hours and will move out by Friday morning. Increasing sunshine is expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Outside of a stray shower/storm late Saturday, the weekend looks dry & cooler. Highs are expected to top out in the 60s.

Sunshine is back early next week. A series of showers/storms will impact the area Tuesday-Wednesday.



THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Mostly CloudyHigh: 61 Lake 65 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storm

Low: 53

Wind: E to SW 5 mph

FRIDAY: Chance AM Shower; Partly to Mostly Sunny

High: 67 Lake 72 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance Evening Shower/Storm

High: 65 Lake 72 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 62 Lake 66 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 65

