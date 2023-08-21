Southeast Wisconsin weather: Highs in the 80s, 'Ring of Fire' storms on Monday

******EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH FROM 11AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 8PM THURSDAY FOR ALL OF SE WISCONSIN***

A breeze off of the lake today will hold the heat to our west. High temperatures should range from the 70s lakeside to the middle 80s inland. The humidity won't be terrible with dew points in the lower 60s. Storms may develop late tonight along the edge of extreme heat. We call these "Ring of Fire" storms. The best chance for these storms will be across NE Wisconsin, but there is still a chance they clip us here in SE Wisconsin. We could see a repeat performance for storms Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. These rain chances are far from a guarantee.

The hottest weather of the season is on the way Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90s and heat index values could reach as high as 110! Plan to reduce time and activity outdoors.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy. A Little Muggy. Ch. T-Storms North

Low: 68

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY:

Ch. T-Storms Early North. Partly Cloudy. Warm & Humid.

High: 83 Lake 90 Inland

WEDS:

Ch. T-Storms Early. Mostly sunny, Very Hot, and Humid

High: 98, Heat Index 105-110

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Very Hot, and Humid

High: 98, Heat Index 105-110

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 82

