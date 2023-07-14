Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Highs in the 80s, chance for rain

A cluster of showers/storms has gradually lost strength as it moved into SE Wisconsin. Lingering showers should give way to a mix of Sun/clouds late this morning. Highs will top out in the mid-80s today - with dew points above 60 degrees. The warm & humid conditions persist into the weekend.

A few additional thunderstorms are expected this afternoon - closer to the State Line. There is a marginal (Level 1) risk for severe storms this afternoon.

Pop-up storms are possible both Saturday & Sunday, but most places will stay dry. Keep the TMJ4 News App handy! There is a possibility that Canadian wildfire smoke enters Wisconsin over the weekend - keeping a hazy sky in the forecast.

Next week begins with a drier & cooler trend. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s with less humidity.

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

High: 86

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:

Chance Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:

Slight chance pop-up showers/storms; Mostly Sunny/Hazy

High: 84

SUNDAY:

Slight Chance Pop-Up Shower/Storm; Mostly Sunny/Hazy

High: 84

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 80

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 80

