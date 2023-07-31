Southeast Wisconsin weather: Highs in the 70s Monday, haze possible

The nice weekend weather has carried over into the beginning of the work week! High pressure keeps the sunshine around through the mid-week period. Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. An on-shore breeze from Lake Michigan will keep things a touch cooler in the East. Wildfire smoke is worth watching over the next few days. Smoke drifts overhead today & will bring some haze to the sky. There is a better chance for some of the smoke to reach the ground tomorrow - which could impact air quality.

The next best chance of rain moves in on Wednesday. However, the chance is low. Scattered showers and storms may move in just to our North & to our South. The slim storm chance may carry over into Thursday with the presence of a cold front.

Temperatures trend a bit cooler by Friday & Saturday. There may be another opportunity for rain by Sunday.



MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Some PM HazeHigh: 79

Wind: Var 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 63

Wind: SW 5 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny & Hazy

High: 82

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Shower/Storm

High: 85

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Warm

High: 88

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

