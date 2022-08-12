Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Highs in the 70s, chance for showers Friday

Say goodbye to the crystal blue skies as some clouds move in this morning. The sun will still shine at times today and it'll feel nice with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Eventually the clouds may lead to a stray shower later this afternoon and evening. A better chance for rain arrives after midnight tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Most of this second and final weekend of the State Fair should be dry, but there is a slight chance for showers and storms redeveloping Saturday afternoon. I wouldn't cancel outdoor plans. Next week is shaping up to be relatively quiet. Forecast temperatures also remain a little below average.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers Late

High: 74

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms, especially Late

Low: 63

Wind: SE 5 mph

SATURDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 77

SUNDAY:

Partly Cloudy

High: 76

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 78

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 80

