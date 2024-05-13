Southeast Wisconsin weather: Highs in the 70s, afternoon showers

After hitting the 80s for highs on Mother's Day we are still very mild this morning in the 60s. Temperatures will warm up into the 70s before a lake breeze develops pushing temperatures down this afternoon into this evening. Scattered showers and isolated storms are expected to develop too, mainly in the afternoon. Highest rain chances today into tonight will be south of I-94. We are also watching Canadian wildfire smoke impacting air quality and adding a hazy look to the skies.

A few showers and areas of clouds will try to linger into Tuesday morning. With a breezy wind out of the northeast, temperatures will be cool for the day, with highs in the 50s. A lot of sunshine is back for Wednesday with highs back near 60.

On and off rain chances will be possible Thursday into the weekend with warmer temperatures as highs climb into the mid 60s to low 70s.



MONDAY: Increasing Clouds; Afternoon Showers (Isolated storm)High: 73 mid-day, falling afternoon temps with lake breeze

Wind: SW/NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Few Showers, Mostly Cloudy

Low: 46

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Shower Early, Decreasing Clouds, Cool & Breezy

High: 54 Lake, 64 Inland

Wind: NNE 10-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 61 Lake, 69 Inland

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds; Chance Showers

High: 65 Lake, 71 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. Showers

High: 68 Lake, 73 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.