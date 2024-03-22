Southeast Wisconsin weather: Heavy snow falling

*A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN UNTIL 4 PM FRIDAY​*

Storm Team 4 is monitoring an impactful snowfall moving through southeastern Wisconsin this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of southeastern Wisconsin thru 4 p.m. Friday. Expect difficult travel Friday morning and afternoon.

Snow showers began overnight leading to a quick accumulation on roadways. While there may be lulls in activity, additional snow showers are expected throughout the morning. Hi-resolution computer models continue to show a potential for a heavier band or two of snow to set up across southern Wisconsin/northern Illinois. Despite being just hours out from this potential, there is still some uncertainty in the exact placement of these bands.

As of early Wednesday morning, the potential for highest snowfall accumulations has been shifted to near and south of I-94 down to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. Some models have suggested the heaviest banding may occur near the state line and into far northern Illinois. Stay tuned to the forecast throughout the morning hours.

Overall, southeastern Wisconsin is expecting 3-6" of a heavier & wet snow throughout the morning and early afternoon. Higher amounts (over 6") are possible where heavier bands set up. Snowfall rates may increase during the morning rush hour and into the afternoon, leading to rapid reductions in visibility and quick accumulations on the roadways.

Snow showers will taper off during the early and mid-afternoon. A few lingering flurries are possible this evening.

Sunshine breaks back out for Saturday as highs remain in the mid 30s.

The calm weather doesn't last, however. Another weather maker arrives late Sunday and into the early part of next week. Snow showers may clip areas far northwest of Milwaukee late Sunday before rain showers move in on Monday. Scattered showers remain in the forecast through Tuesday. Calmer weather is expected by mid to late next week.



FRIDAY: Snow LikelyHigh: 35

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Flurries Ending; Some Clearing

Low: 25

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Rain/Snow Mix Especially far NW

High: 40

MONDAY: Chance Rain; Isolated Thunder possible

High: 52

TUESDAY: Chance Rain

High: 50

