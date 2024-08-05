Southeast Wisconsin weather: Heavy rain and cooler temps

*** Flood watch of all of SE Wisconsin, expect Kenosha and Walworth counties, for tonight into Tuesday morning. Heavy rainfall may bring flash flooding in some areas. ***

We'll have an active start to the work week then beautiful weather settles in for the rest of the week!

Expect a couple chances for rain today. The first will be this morning with a few scattered showers and storms not out of the question. The middle of the day looks mostly dry, then there is a better chance for scattered showers and storms late this afternoon, into the evening. Storms will be likely throughout the overnight hours.

As of this, morning the risk for the heaviest rainfall and flooding will be north of I-94 towards central Wisconsin, where 1-3+ inches of rainfall will be possible. However, the highest risk for severe weather will be along and south of I-94 with a level 2 risk for severe weather.

Rain and storms will clear by Tuesday afternoon. This is when things get good, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s! Epect lower humidity, too, for the rest of the week!



MONDAY: Scattered Rain/Storms - Heavy rain possibleHigh: 78

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Storms Likely, Heavy Rain, Iso Severe

Low: 65

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Rain & Storms Early, Breezy

High: 72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Lower Humidity

High: 76

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 79

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 80

