Southeast Wisconsin weather: Heating up again

After a spectacular Monday, the heat is starting to ramp up today. Highs return into the 80s and the dew points are climbing. A lake breeze may move inland later this afternoon given the light prevailing winds.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Showers and storms will form to the NW of the region along an approaching cold front. It is now looking more likely that some of these storms could reach areas NW of Milwaukee late Wednesday evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.

Additional showers and storms may linger overnight into Thursday. Heavy rain is possible along with the chance for some isolated instances of flooding given how slow some of these storms may move. Seasonable and sunny conditions return for the weekend. Warmer weather is back early next week.

TUESDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 81 Lake 87 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Nice

Low: 67

Wind: SE 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy; Very Warm and Humid; PM Storms Northwest

High: 88

THURSDAY: Rain/Storms Likely; Warm and Humid

High: 84

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Showers/Storms

High: 78

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

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