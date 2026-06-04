Southeast Wisconsin weather: Heating up

Summer-like heat is on the way to southern Wisconsin!

Due to southerly winds, a lake breeze will be offset today, bringing high temperatures into the mid- to upper 80s. Some places could make a run at 90 degrees. Thankfully, dew points will stay in the 50s, so it will feel more like a dry heat. However, that changes tomorrow.

Rounds of showers and storms are expected throughout Friday into early Saturday. The first bits of rain will enter the region overnight. A decaying complex of storms in Iowa may reach southern Wisconsin around daybreak. Scattered showers may be around for the morning commute.

As daytime heating takes hold — and given any clearing — rounds of scattered storms may bring downpours to much of the area. A marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather has been issued for all of southern Wisconsin. The strongest storms may contain gusty winds and hail. As a frontal boundary moves past the region during the afternoon, light northwest winds will take hold. Rain chances will become more isolated heading into overnight and Saturday. A solid 0.5 to 1 inch of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts possible. This is much-needed rain for southern Wisconsin as we near drought conditions.

An isolated pop-up storm is possible Saturday, but most places will stay dry. Even nicer weather is expected Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s. Warm and humid air will return to the Badger State next week, along with on-and-off rain chances.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Very Warm

High: 86

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 64

Wind: SW 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain/Storms Likely; 0.50" to 1.0" Rainfall; Warm & Humid

High: 82

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy

High: 78

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy & Nice

High: 75

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance PM Shower/Storm

High: 80

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